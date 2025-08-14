4 Analysts Assess ProPetro Holding: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of ProPetro Holding PUMP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.5, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This current average represents a 13.49% decrease from the previous average price target of $8.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of ProPetro Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $7.00 - Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of ProPetro Holding compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ProPetro Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About ProPetro Holding

ProPetro Holding Corp is a Texas-based oilfield services company. It provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources. The company focused on the Permian Basin. The operating segments of the company are hydraulic fracturing which generates key revenue, wireline, cementing, and power generation service.

ProPetro Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining ProPetro Holding's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ProPetro Holding's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ProPetro Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ProPetro Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: ProPetro Holding's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.2, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

