Assessing MongoDB: Insights From 23 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for MongoDB MDB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 7 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $268.3, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.64% increase from the previous average price target of $266.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of MongoDB among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Announces Outperform $280.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $247.00 - Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $280.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $230.00 $215.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $295.00 $295.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $345.00 $345.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $215.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $252.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $230.00 $160.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $213.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $271.00 $252.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $260.00 $235.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $275.00 $200.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $235.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $213.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $190.00 $350.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into MongoDB's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MongoDB analyst ratings.

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

A Deep Dive into MongoDB's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MongoDB's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.85% as of 30 April, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MongoDB's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.