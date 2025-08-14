Expert Outlook: Sherwin-Williams Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Sherwin-Williams SHW, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $379.09, with a high estimate of $410.00 and a low estimate of $296.00. Experiencing a 0.55% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $381.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sherwin-Williams among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $375.00 $296.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $395.00 $410.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $385.00 $400.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $391.00 $405.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $375.00 $385.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $380.00 $395.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $378.00 $390.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $420.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $410.00 $398.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Underperform $296.00 $289.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $385.00 $405.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sherwin-Williams. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sherwin-Williams compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sherwin-Williams's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Sherwin-Williams's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

A Deep Dive into Sherwin-Williams's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sherwin-Williams's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

