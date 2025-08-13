The Analyst Verdict: Amazon.com In The Eyes Of 42 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 42 analysts have evaluated Amazon.com AMZN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|24
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|13
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $262.55, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This current average has increased by 7.56% from the previous average price target of $244.10.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$230.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$270.00
|$265.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$245.00
|$250.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$280.00
|$270.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$265.00
|$255.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$240.00
|$230.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$260.00
|$262.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$280.00
|$260.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$250.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$285.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$260.00
|$225.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$275.00
|$240.00
|Maria Ripps
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$297.00
|$288.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$250.00
|Curtis Shauger
|WestPark Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|$280.00
|$280.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$265.00
|$235.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$272.00
|$265.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$265.00
|$265.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$235.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$245.00
|$238.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$262.00
|$245.00
|Stephen Ju
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$271.00
|$249.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$248.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Outperform
|$275.00
|$250.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$225.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$270.00
|$233.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Raises
|Buy
|$265.00
|$220.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$244.00
|$220.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$260.00
|$240.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$250.00
|$212.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$255.00
|$240.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$300.00
|$250.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$285.00
|$250.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$235.00
|$235.00
|Rohit Kulkarni
|Roth Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$215.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$238.00
|$201.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$250.00
|$226.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$250.00
|$215.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$240.00
|$225.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$248.00
|$230.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amazon.com's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
About Amazon.com
Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Breaking Down Amazon.com's Financial Performance
Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.
Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.
Analyst Ratings: What Are They?
Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
