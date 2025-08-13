The Analyst Verdict: Amazon.com In The Eyes Of 42 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 42 analysts have evaluated Amazon.com AMZN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 24 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 13 16 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Amazon.com, presenting an average target of $262.55, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $235.00. This current average has increased by 7.56% from the previous average price target of $244.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Amazon.com. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $265.00 $230.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $265.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $245.00 $250.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $270.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $265.00 $255.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $260.00 $262.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $280.00 $260.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $285.00 $285.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $260.00 $225.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $297.00 $288.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $265.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $265.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $265.00 $265.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $245.00 $238.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $262.00 $245.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Buy $271.00 $249.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $265.00 $248.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $275.00 $250.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $265.00 $225.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $270.00 $233.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $265.00 $220.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $244.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $240.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $250.00 $212.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $240.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $300.00 $250.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $285.00 $250.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $235.00 $235.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $250.00 $215.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $238.00 $201.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $226.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $250.00 $215.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $240.00 $225.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $248.00 $230.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amazon.com. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amazon.com compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Amazon.com's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amazon.com analyst ratings.

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Breaking Down Amazon.com's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Amazon.com's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amazon.com's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amazon.com's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.68%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amazon.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Amazon.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.