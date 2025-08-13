6 Analysts Have This To Say About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals CMC has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $54.58, with a high estimate of $57.50 and a low estimate of $52.00. This current average has increased by 5.78% from the previous average price target of $51.60.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Commercial Metals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Jones UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $54.00 $52.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $57.50 $53.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $57.00 Piyush Sood Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $48.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Announces Neutral $52.00 -

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Commercial Metals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co operates steel mills, steel fabrication plants, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and manufactures rebar and structural steel, which are key product categories for the nonresidential construction sector. The Company has three operating and reportable segments: North America Steel Group, Europe Steel Group and Emerging Businesses Group.

Financial Milestones: Commercial Metals's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Commercial Metals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.81%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.12%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Commercial Metals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.05% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Commercial Metals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Commercial Metals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.33, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

