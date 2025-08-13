What Analysts Are Saying About EQT Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on EQT EQT in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $64.18, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.78% from the previous average price target of $59.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of EQT among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $68.00 $66.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $49.00 $48.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $66.00 $62.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $70.00 $60.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $60.00 $55.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $66.00 - Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $65.00 - Leo Mariani Roth Capital Announces Buy $69.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $59.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $62.00 $57.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EQT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for EQT's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into EQT's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EQT analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: EQT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 106.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EQT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: EQT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores.

