15 Analysts Assess Lumentum Holdings: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated Lumentum Holdings LITE, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lumentum Holdings, revealing an average target of $106.07, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.42% increase from the previous average price target of $90.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lumentum Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $132.00 $100.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $135.00 $78.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $145.00 $135.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $92.00 $85.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $125.00 $95.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $123.00 $100.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $76.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $100.00 $87.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $100.00 $85.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $73.00 $65.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $90.00 $80.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lumentum Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lumentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lumentum Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lumentum Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lumentum Holdings: A Closer Look

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Financial Milestones: Lumentum Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lumentum Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lumentum Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

