Where Gold Royalty Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Gold Royalty GROY, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.58, along with a high estimate of $6.25 and a low estimate of $3.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.98%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Gold Royalty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Winmill Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $3.30 $2.80 Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $6.25 $5.75 Heiko Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.75 $5.75 Carey MacRury Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $3.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gold Royalty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gold Royalty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gold Royalty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals-focused royalty and mineral streaming company. The company offers creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. The company's mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for investors. It has its business as a single operating segment, being the investment in royalty and mineral stream interests. The company derives maximum revenue from Canada.

Understanding the Numbers: Gold Royalty's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gold Royalty's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 113.1% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Gold Royalty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.68%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gold Royalty's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gold Royalty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Gold Royalty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

