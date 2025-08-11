Expert Outlook: American Healthcare REIT Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT AHR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.83, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 17.01%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $35.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Healthcare REIT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Announces Outperform $41.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $42.00 - Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $34.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $32.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for American Healthcare REIT's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Healthcare REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Healthcare REIT analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

American Healthcare REIT: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: American Healthcare REIT's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Healthcare REIT's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.81.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

