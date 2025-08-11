Demystifying Intellia Therapeutics: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Intellia Therapeutics NTLA, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Intellia Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $33.89, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 12.11% from the previous average price target of $38.56.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Intellia Therapeutics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $60.00 $68.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $25.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $54.00 $74.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Intellia Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Intellia Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Intellia Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intellia Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Intellia Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Intellia Therapeutics is a gene editing company focused on the development of Crispr/Cas9-based therapeutics. Crispr/Cas9 stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (Crispr)/Crispr-associated protein 9 (Cas9), which is a revolutionary technology for precisely altering specific sequences of genomic DNA. Intellia is focused on using this technology to treat genetically defined diseases. It's evaluating multiple gene editing approaches using in vivo and ex vivo therapies to address diseases with high unmet medical needs, including ATTR amyloidosis, hereditary angioedema, sickle cell disease, and immuno-oncology. Intellia has formed collaborations with several companies to advance its pipeline, including narrow-moat Regeneron and wide-moat Novartis.

Financial Milestones: Intellia Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Intellia Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 104.76% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intellia Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -710.81%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intellia Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

