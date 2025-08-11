Breaking Down Niagen Bioscience: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Niagen Bioscience NAGE, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Niagen Bioscience and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $16.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 41.22% from the previous average price target of $11.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Niagen Bioscience by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Sean McGowan Roth Capital Raises Buy $23.00 $10.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $13.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Niagen Bioscience. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Niagen Bioscience compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Niagen Bioscience's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Niagen Bioscience's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Financial Milestones: Niagen Bioscience's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Niagen Bioscience's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Niagen Bioscience's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Niagen Bioscience's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.04%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Niagen Bioscience's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Niagen Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

