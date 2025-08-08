Demystifying PENN Entertainment: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for PENN Entertainment PENN, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.44, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Marking an increase of 2.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $22.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $22.00 $25.00 Felicia Hendrix Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Jeffrey Stantial Stifel Raises Hold $19.00 $17.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $24.00 - Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Announces Overweight $24.00 - Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $25.00 $24.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PENN Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PENN Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PENN Entertainment

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

PENN Entertainment: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PENN Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.7.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

