Deep Dive Into Vertex Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Ratings for Vertex VERX were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $41.83, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 15.67% from the previous average price target of $49.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Vertex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $43.00 $50.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $50.00 $61.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $38.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $60.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertex compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Vertex's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vertex's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Vertex analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vertex

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. Its software, content, and services help customers stay in compliance with indirect taxes that occur in taxing jurisdictions all over the world. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, Tax Data Management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others. The company derives revenue from software subscriptions.

Vertex: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vertex showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.94% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertex's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertex's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, Vertex faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.