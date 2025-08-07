Deep Dive Into Capri Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Capri Holdings CPRI underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.22, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.77% from the previous average price target of $17.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Capri Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $22.00 $20.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $20.00 $20.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $20.00 $20.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $17.00 $14.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $14.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Capri Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capri Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Capri Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Capri Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Capri Holdings Better

Capri Holdings is a marketer, distributor, and retailer of upscale accessories and apparel in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Michael Kors, Capri's original and largest brand by sales, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 700 company-owned stores, wholesale, and e-commerce. Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. Its products are sold in more than 200 company-operated stores. Capri also owns a third brand, Versace, but has agreed to sell it to Prada. John Idol has served as Capri's CEO since 2003.

Financial Milestones: Capri Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Capri Holdings's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.37% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Capri Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -62.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capri Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -89.83%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capri Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, Capri Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

