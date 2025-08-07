Expert Outlook: Klaviyo Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Ratings for Klaviyo KVYO were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Klaviyo, presenting an average target of $45.25, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 11.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $40.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Klaviyo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $40.00 Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $40.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Neutral $37.00 $37.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $32.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Klaviyo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Klaviyo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Klaviyo's Background

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Klaviyo: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.91% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Klaviyo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Klaviyo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

