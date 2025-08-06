12 Analysts Have This To Say About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $105.5, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average reflects an increase of 15.71% from the previous average price target of $91.18.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $109.00 $100.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $135.00 $130.00 Seamus Fernandez Guggenheim Raises Buy $120.00 $119.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $105.00 $92.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $102.00 $88.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $76.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $73.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $129.00 $91.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $72.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $88.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Better

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company is focused on its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists, including its main asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), as a precision medicine designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United States and internationally with the majority being generated from the United States.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -155.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -249.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -13.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

