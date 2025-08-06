What Analysts Are Saying About Jacobs Solutions Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Jacobs Solutions J, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Jacobs Solutions, revealing an average target of $154.2, a high estimate of $166.00, and a low estimate of $141.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.17% increase from the previous average price target of $146.62.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jacobs Solutions. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $157.00 $155.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $166.00 $147.47 Sangita Jain Keybanc Announces Overweight $155.00 - Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $141.00 $130.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $152.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Jacobs Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jacobs Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Jacobs Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Jacobs Solutions's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Jacobs Solutions: A Closer Look

Jacobs Solutions is a global provider of engineering, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance services as well as cyber engineering and security solutions. The firm serves industrial, commercial, and government clients in a wide variety of sectors, including water, transportation, healthcare, technology, and chemicals. Jacobs Solutions employs approximately 60,000 workers. The company generated $11.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Jacobs Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Jacobs Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Jacobs Solutions's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jacobs Solutions's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jacobs Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, Jacobs Solutions adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

