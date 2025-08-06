A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Shift4 Payments Through 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Shift4 Payments FOUR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Shift4 Payments, presenting an average target of $115.29, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $97.00. This current average has increased by 3.12% from the previous average price target of $111.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Shift4 Payments's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $107.00 $113.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $130.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $120.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $97.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $110.00 $95.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $124.00 $124.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Hold $97.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Shift4 Payments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shift4 Payments compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Shift4 Payments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Shift4 Payments's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Shift4 Payments Better

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

Breaking Down Shift4 Payments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Shift4 Payments's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.92% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Shift4 Payments's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shift4 Payments's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shift4 Payments's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Shift4 Payments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.58. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

