7 Analysts Assess Allstate: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Allstate ALL, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $223.57, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $188.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.85% increase from the previous average price target of $215.29.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Allstate's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $202.00 $197.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $250.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $245.00 $235.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $198.00 $188.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $237.00 $235.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $235.00 $230.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $188.00 $172.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Allstate's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allstate's Background

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Allstate: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Allstate's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.68%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.51%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

