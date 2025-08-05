Breaking Down BioNTech: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on BioNTech BNTX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BioNTech and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $134.42, accompanied by a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. Highlighting a 2.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $138.36.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of BioNTech's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $170.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $134.00 $126.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $127.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $133.00 $132.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $138.00 $138.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $138.00 $145.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $145.00 $134.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $151.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $110.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $116.00 $120.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $134.00 $134.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $134.00 $145.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BioNTech. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioNTech compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of BioNTech's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About BioNTech

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including covid. The company's oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab. Covid vaccine Comirnaty is its first commercialized product.

BioNTech: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining BioNTech's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioNTech's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -227.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioNTech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioNTech's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, BioNTech adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

