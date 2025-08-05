Expert Outlook: Simon Property Group Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Simon Property Group SPG during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Simon Property Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $183.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $163.00. Marking an increase of 1.2%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $181.08.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Simon Property Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $179.00 $180.00 Destiny Hance Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $225.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $170.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $163.00 $159.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $169.00 $182.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $205.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $180.00 $192.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $180.00 $168.50

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Simon Property Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group is the largest retail real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 232 properties: 134 traditional malls, 73 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), six lifestyle centers, and five other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $733 in sales per square foot over the trailing 12 months. The company also owns a 22% interest in Klépierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 14 countries, and joint-venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Breaking Down Simon Property Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Simon Property Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Simon Property Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Simon Property Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, Simon Property Group faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

