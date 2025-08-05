Vontier Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Vontier VNT, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Vontier, presenting an average target of $46.8, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.25, the current average has increased by 10.77%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Vontier by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $47.00 - Robert Jamieson UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $47.00 Robert Mason Baird Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $45.00 $37.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $47.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vontier. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vontier compared to the broader market.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vontier

Vontier, spun off from Fortive in 2020, is an industrial technology company with a portfolio of transportation and mobility solutions. The company offers a wide array of products and services, including fueling equipment, sensors, point-of-sale and payment systems, telematics, and equipment used by vehicle mechanics and technicians. Vontier generated approximately $3 billion in sales in 2024.

Vontier: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vontier showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.07% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Vontier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vontier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vontier's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.12%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vontier's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.78. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

