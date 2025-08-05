Expert Outlook: Huntsman Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Huntsman HUN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.43, with a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. Experiencing a 17.48% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Huntsman. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $13.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $13.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Huntsman's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Huntsman's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Huntsman's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.37%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -10.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

