Demystifying AutoNation: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of AutoNation AN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $218.0, along with a high estimate of $255.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Marking an increase of 9.44%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $199.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of AutoNation by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Neutral $205.00 $185.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $190.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $221.00 $209.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $209.00 $187.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AutoNation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into AutoNation's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know AutoNation Better

AutoNation is the second-largest automotive dealer in the United States, with 2024 revenue of about $27 billion and over 240 dealerships, plus 52 collision centers. The firm also has 26 AutoNation USA used-vehicle stores, a captive lender, four auction sites, and three parts distributors across 20 states primarily in Sunbelt metropolitan areas. New-vehicle sales account for nearly half of revenue; the company also sells used vehicles, parts, and repair services as well as auto financing. The company (formerly Republic Industries) divested its waste management unit (Republic Services) in 1999 and its car rental businesses (ANC Rental) in 2000. Wayne Huizenga founded the company in the 1990s to bring the rollup acquisition strategy to auto retailing, which has proved to be a smart move.

AutoNation: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AutoNation showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AutoNation's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AutoNation's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.55%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, AutoNation adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

