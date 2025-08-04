UDR Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for UDR UDR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UDR, revealing an average target of $46.0, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.58%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of UDR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $43.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $51.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $51.00 $49.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $48.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $44.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to UDR. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into UDR's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About UDR

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized; and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

UDR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UDR's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.43% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

