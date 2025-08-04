The Analyst Verdict: Super Micro Computer In The Eyes Of 12 Experts

Ratings for Super Micro Computer SMCI were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 4 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Super Micro Computer and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.1% increase from the previous average price target of $38.22.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Super Micro Computer among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Neutral $30.00 $30.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $46.00 $35.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Neutral $52.00 $37.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Announces Underperform $35.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $47.00 $40.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Neutral $40.00 $32.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Announces Outperform $41.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Neutral $30.00 $40.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Announces Buy $39.00 - Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Super Micro Computer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Super Micro Computer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Super Micro Computer compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Super Micro Computer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Super Micro Computer's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Super Micro Computer's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Super Micro Computer analyst ratings.

Get to Know Super Micro Computer Better

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Super Micro Computer's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Super Micro Computer's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Super Micro Computer's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Super Micro Computer's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Super Micro Computer's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.