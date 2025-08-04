Breaking Down Outfront Media: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Outfront Media OUT, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $18.5, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.63% lower than the prior average price target of $19.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Outfront Media among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $17.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $17.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $20.00 Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $17.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Outfront Media. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Outfront Media. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Outfront Media compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Outfront Media compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Outfront Media's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Outfront Media's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Outfront Media analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership of advertising space on its portfolio of billboards and transit displays. The Company generates revenue in the form of rental income by allowing other companies to advertise on its properties and structures under short-term contracts. Outfront Media segments its operations into the United States and International units. Although it also owns assets in Canada and Latin America, the company derives the vast majority of its revenue from billboard advertising agreements in the U.S. Roughly half of the U.S. division's revenue comes from its displays in the New York City and Los Angeles markets. Outfront Media's customers include entities within the retail, television, healthcare, and entertainment industries.

Financial Milestones: Outfront Media's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Outfront Media's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.36%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outfront Media's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Outfront Media's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.