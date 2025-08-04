Forecasting The Future: 16 Analyst Projections For Confluent

Analysts' ratings for Confluent CFLT over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $26.19, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.22% lower than the prior average price target of $30.53.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $30.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $31.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Lowers Buy $24.00 $32.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $27.00 $30.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $28.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Lowers Outperform $25.00 $30.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $27.00 $32.00 Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Buy $28.00 $32.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $26.00 $32.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Hold $21.00 $30.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $24.00 $26.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $31.00 $27.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $31.00 - Radi Sultan UBS Raises Buy $32.00 $30.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $25.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Confluent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Confluent's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Confluent analyst ratings.

Delving into Confluent's Background

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

A Deep Dive into Confluent's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Confluent displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.97%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.