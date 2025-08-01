Where KKR Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for KKR KKR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $151.18, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $120.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 10.19% from the previous average price target of $137.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of KKR among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $160.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $162.00 $149.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $150.00 $150.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $156.00 $140.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $160.00 $132.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $155.00 $141.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $150.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $136.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $150.00 $120.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $120.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KKR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of KKR's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KKR analyst ratings.

About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $664.3 billion in total managed assets, including $526.0 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of March 2025. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets—private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate—and public markets—primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

A Deep Dive into KKR's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: KKR's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -68.18%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): KKR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.04, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

