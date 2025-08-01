7 Analysts Assess Aeva Technologies: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies AEVA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.57, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.82, the current average has increased by 90.11%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Aeva Technologies among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $11.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $33.00 $18.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $17.00 Colin Rusch Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $18.00 $9.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $17.00 $6.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $16.00 $9.50 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $5.22

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Aeva Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Aeva Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Aeva Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Inc through its Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that, along with its proprietary software applications, has the potential to enable the adoption of LiDAR across broad applications from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company operates in North America, EMEA, and Asia. The company derives the majority of its revenue from North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Aeva Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Aeva Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 59.85%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1035.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aeva Technologies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -41.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aeva Technologies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -26.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

