5 Analysts Have This To Say About Vital Farms

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Vital Farms VITL in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $46.6, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Experiencing a 6.8% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Vital Farms by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $46.00 $46.00 John Baumgartner Mizuho Announces Outperform $45.00 - Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $46.00 $52.00 Benjamin Mayhew BMO Capital Announces Outperform $44.00 - Sarang Vora Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vital Farms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Vital Farms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Vital Farms's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Vital Farms's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vital Farms

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vital Farms

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vital Farms's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vital Farms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

