23 Analysts Assess Trade Desk: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 23 analysts have published ratings on Trade Desk TTD in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $89.43, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has increased by 4.78% from the previous average price target of $85.35.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Trade Desk is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $85.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $80.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $95.00 $87.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $86.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $95.00 $80.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $80.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $86.00 $86.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $82.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $74.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $78.00 $77.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Lowers Buy $90.00 $110.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $80.00 $60.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Tom White DA Davidson Lowers Buy $92.00 $103.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $80.00 $67.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $84.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Trade Desk. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trade Desk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trade Desk's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Trade Desk's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Trade Desk Better

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Financial Milestones: Trade Desk's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trade Desk's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.4% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Trade Desk's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.23%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trade Desk's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trade Desk's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.86% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

