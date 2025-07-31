Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Trane Technologies

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Trane Technologies TT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $464.9, a high estimate of $520.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 9.91% increase from the previous average price target of $423.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Trane Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Hold $460.00 $415.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $467.00 $463.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $520.00 $445.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $450.00 $396.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $502.00 $445.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $480.00 $476.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $460.00 $416.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $410.00 $370.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $500.00 $470.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $334.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Trane Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Trane Technologies: A Closer Look

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Breaking Down Trane Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Trane Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.22% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.09%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Trane Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

