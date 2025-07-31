Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Teradyne Stock

Teradyne TER has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $96.83, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $86.00, the current average has increased by 12.59%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Teradyne. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $74.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $102.00 $88.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $80.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $74.00 $68.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $105.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Teradyne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Teradyne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Teradyne's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Teradyne's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Teradyne: A Closer Look

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Teradyne's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Teradyne displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Teradyne's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teradyne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Teradyne's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.02.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

