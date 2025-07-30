Expert Outlook: Penumbra Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Penumbra PEN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 3 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $311.43, along with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $285.00. Experiencing a 1.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $316.86.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rescott Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $300.00 Priya Sachdeva UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $330.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $325.00 $330.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $283.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $290.00 $315.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $350.00 $340.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $285.00 $320.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Penumbra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Penumbra's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Penumbra Better

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. It operates as one reportable segment and its business activity consists of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of inventive medical products.

Penumbra's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

