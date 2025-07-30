Deep Dive Into Eagle Materials Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Eagle Materials EXP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $242.17, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This current average has decreased by 5.09% from the previous average price target of $255.17.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Eagle Materials by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Hold $245.00 $230.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $230.00 $279.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $245.00 $260.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $255.00 $275.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Lowers Hold $241.00 $242.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $237.00 $245.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Eagle Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eagle Materials compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Eagle Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products and building materials. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include cement and gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. The firm organizes itself into two sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments, and Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Eagle Materials's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Eagle Materials's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.37%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eagle Materials's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

