Knife River Holding Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Knife River Holding KNF, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $114.75, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.95% increase from the previous average price target of $113.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Knife River Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $96.00 $114.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Announces Outperform $129.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $120.00 $125.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $114.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Knife River Holding compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Knife River Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Knife River Holding's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Knife River Holding's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Knife River Holding: A Closer Look

Knife River Holding Co is an aggregates-led construction materials and contracting services provider. Its segments include Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. Each geographic segment offers a vertically integrated suite of products and services, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and contracting services, while the Energy Services segment, which has locations throughout the company's geographic footprint, produces and supplies liquid asphalt and related services, for use in asphalt road construction, and is a supplier to some of the other segments.

A Deep Dive into Knife River Holding's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Knife River Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.25% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Knife River Holding's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -19.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knife River Holding's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knife River Holding's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Knife River Holding's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.87. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

