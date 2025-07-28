Analyst Expectations For Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Future

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, revealing an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A decline of 9.57% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Ferreira JP Morgan Raises Neutral $41.00 $39.00 Lucas Ferreira JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $44.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $45.00 $50.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $45.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sociedad Quimica Y Minera. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Background

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM also sells lithium concentrate from a joint venture hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Breaking Down Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.42%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.2%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.9, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

