11 Analysts Have This To Say About Amer Sports

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Amer Sports AS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 4 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.09, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a 22.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $31.90.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Amer Sports's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $46.00 $45.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $45.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $42.00 $30.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $28.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $28.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $37.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $25.00 John Kernan TD Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $30.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Amer Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $5.2 billion in 2024. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2024, the firm generates 36% of its revenue from the Americas, 29% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 25% from China, and 10% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Amer Sports: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Amer Sports's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

