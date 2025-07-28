The Analyst Verdict: KinderCare Learning In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

KinderCare Learning KLC has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.67, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 15.63% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of KinderCare Learning among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $15.00 $19.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $23.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $26.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $20.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KinderCare Learning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KinderCare Learning's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About KinderCare Learning

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a private provider of early childhood education and care services (ECE) in the United States. It serves children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years of age across its market footprint of around 1,480 early childhood education centers with a capacity of more than 194,000 children and contracts for more than 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Its segment derives revenue from providing early childhood education and care services at centers and before- and after-school sites.

KinderCare Learning: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, KinderCare Learning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.07% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: KinderCare Learning's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): KinderCare Learning's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KinderCare Learning's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.71, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

