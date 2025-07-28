12 Analysts Assess Illumina: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Illumina ILMN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 6 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $108.17, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A 1.98% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $110.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Illumina is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Neutral $105.00 $84.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $125.00 - Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Sell $80.00 $85.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $128.00 $116.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $85.00 $77.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $99.00 $87.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $190.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $136.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $87.00 $92.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $120.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Lowers Buy $114.00 $122.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Illumina. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Illumina's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Illumina's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Illumina analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Breaking Down Illumina's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Illumina's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.25% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Illumina's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.