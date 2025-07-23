8 Analysts Have This To Say About CF Industries Holdings

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on CF Industries Holdings CF over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $97.12, a high estimate of $108.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.21% from the previous average price target of $89.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CF Industries Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $103.00 $82.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $105.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $91.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $95.00 $80.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $98.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $87.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $98.00 $96.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $79.00

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CF Industries Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CF Industries Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of CF Industries Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

CF Industries Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CF Industries Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.13% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

