Expert Outlook: Triumph Financial Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Triumph Financial TFIN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $57.5, along with a high estimate of $63.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 10.51% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $64.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Triumph Financial by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Neutral $63.00 $56.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $55.00 $65.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $56.00 $68.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $56.00 $68.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Triumph Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Triumph Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Triumph Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Triumph Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Triumph Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc is a financial holding company. The company has four reportable segments namely Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Intelligence. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services with revenue derived from factoring services, The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division which provides a presentment, audit and payment solution to Shipper, Broker, and Factor clients in the trucking industry and The Intelligence segment includes to turn the over-the-road trucking data collected through the services into actionable insights for their customers.

Triumph Financial's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Triumph Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Triumph Financial's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Triumph Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Triumph Financial's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

