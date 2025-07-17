Doximity Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Doximity DOCS underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.
The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Doximity, presenting an average target of $62.29, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 9.34% from the previous average price target of $68.71.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
The perception of Doximity by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Jailendra Singh
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Hold
|$61.00
|$52.00
|Scott Schoenhaus
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$70.00
|$65.00
|Elizabeth Anderson
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$70.00
|$50.00
|Allen Lutz
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$62.00
|$55.00
|David Larsen
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Anne Samuel
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$60.00
|$63.00
|David Roman
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$50.00
|$80.00
|Vikram Kesavabhotla
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$87.00
|Steven Valiquette
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$60.00
|$65.00
|Jailendra Singh
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$52.00
|$58.00
|Brian Peterson
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$83.00
|Richard Close
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Hold
|$50.00
|$71.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$67.00
|$82.00
|Ricky Goldwasser
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$60.00
|$71.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Doximity's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Doximity
Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.
Doximity: Delving into Financials
Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Doximity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.14% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Doximity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
