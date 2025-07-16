A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Alphabet Through 7 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Alphabet GOOG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alphabet, presenting an average target of $202.43, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $192.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.09% increase from the previous average price target of $198.29.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alphabet is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $192.00 $186.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $195.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $195.00 $180.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $185.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $210.00 $210.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $200.00 $232.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alphabet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alphabet analyst ratings.

Discovering Alphabet: A Closer Look

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 38.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.3% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.46% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

