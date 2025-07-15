14 Analysts Assess Klaviyo: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Klaviyo KVYO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.21, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 13.0%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Klaviyo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $40.00 $45.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $40.00 $32.00 Matthew Vanvliet Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $48.00 - Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $44.00 $43.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $35.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $45.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $40.00 $35.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $26.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $31.00 $45.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $35.00 $53.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $37.00 $54.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $45.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Klaviyo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Klaviyo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Klaviyo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Klaviyo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Klaviyo's Background

Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service, and push notifications, more accurately measure and predict performance, and deploy specific actions and campaigns. The platform combines proprietary data and application layers into one solution with machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. It is focused on marketing automation within eCommerce as its first application use case. It generates revenue through the sale of subscriptions to its customers for the use of its platform. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the Americas, followed by EMEA and APAC.

Klaviyo's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Klaviyo's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 33.26% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Klaviyo's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Klaviyo's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Klaviyo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

