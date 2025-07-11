Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Flagstar Financial

Analysts' ratings for Flagstar Financial FLG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.5, along with a high estimate of $15.50 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.74% lower than the prior average price target of $13.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Flagstar Financial is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Smith Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Buy $14.50 $14.50 Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $12.50 $12.50 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $15.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $15.50 $15.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $13.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Flagstar Financial. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Flagstar Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flagstar Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flagstar Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Flagstar Financial: A Closer Look

Flagstar Financial Inc operates over 400 branches, including a presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high net-worth individuals and their businesses.

Understanding the Numbers: Flagstar Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Flagstar Financial's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.01%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flagstar Financial's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flagstar Financial's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flagstar Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Flagstar Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

