6 Analysts Assess Hamilton Lane: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Hamilton Lane HLNE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $161.33, a high estimate of $167.00, and a low estimate of $155.00. A decline of 3.4% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Hamilton Lane's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $162.00 $161.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $155.00 $162.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $161.00 $166.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $147.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $167.00 $176.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $157.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Hamilton Lane's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hamilton Lane's Background

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hamilton Lane showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.06% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hamilton Lane's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.39%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hamilton Lane's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

