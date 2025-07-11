Analyst Expectations For SLM's Future

SLM SLM has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SLM, presenting an average target of $37.4, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.15% from the previous average price target of $32.20.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of SLM among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $29.00 Mark Devries Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $40.00 $33.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $38.00 $34.00 Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $31.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SLM's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into SLM's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into SLM's Background

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

SLM: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SLM's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 51.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

