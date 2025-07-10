Analyst Expectations For Builders FirstSource's Future

Builders FirstSource BLDR has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $141.0, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.5%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Builders FirstSource's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Batory Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $155.00 $165.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $145.00 $190.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $132.00 $132.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $118.00 $125.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $135.00 $146.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $163.00 $180.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $132.00 $162.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $140.00 $145.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $140.00 $170.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $137.00 $151.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $125.00 $156.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Builders FirstSource's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Builders FirstSource analyst ratings.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Builders FirstSource's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.17. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

